Navi Technologies Limited renamed to Navi Limited

New Delhi: Navi Technologies has officially changed its name to Navi , in a move the company says reflects its transition from a technology-led disruptor to a wider financial services platform.

According to the company, the rebranding is intended to signal a more integrated approach that spans lending, insurance, asset management and UPI-based payments, with an emphasis on simplicity and accessibility.

“The new name fits who we are today. Not only are we a technology provider, we are a full-fledged destination for financial services for our customers,” said Sachin Bansal, Founder and Executive Chairman of Navi Group. “It signals both simplification and scale – two ideas core to our philosophy.”

Rajiv Naresh, Managing Director and CEO of Navi, said the change mirrors the company’s ongoing development. “This change aligns with the company’s evolution. While technology remains core to how we build, our focus today is broader. The new name reflects the company we’ve become: more integrated, more customer-focused, and ready for the next phase of growth.”

The company stated that its services are designed to support users at various stages of their financial journey, whether engaging in day-to-day UPI transactions or planning longer-term financial goals through investments and insurance.

The change in name will be gradually rolled out across Navi’s customer touchpoints, including app interfaces, communication materials and other brand assets.