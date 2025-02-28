Naveen Kukreja steps down as Paisabazaar CEO, Santosh Agarwal to take over

New Delhi: PB Fintech, the parent company of Paisabazaar and Policybazaar, announced that Naveen Kukreja, who served as the CEO of Paisabazaar for 11 years, is stepping down from the role.

He will be succeeded by Santosh Agarwal, effective March 1, 2025.

Kukreja, a co-founder of Paisabazaar, has led the credit marketplace since its inception in 2014.

He will now take on the role of Group President at PB Fintech and remain on Paisabazaar’s board as a non-executive director, advising on the company’s future strategy.

Agarwal, who has been with PB Fintech since 2011, is currently the Chief Business Officer of Life Insurance at Policybazaar and will step into the CEO position at Paisabazaar.

She will report to Yashish Dahiya, aiming to drive Paisabazaar’s growth in lending and explore new opportunities in pensions and savings.

The company also announced that Ashutosh Mishra will step down as Chief Financial Officer of Policybazaar, effective March 31, 2025. He will be succeeded by Vivek Audichya.