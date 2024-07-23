Naturals Salon appoints Sanjay Enishetty as CEO

Delhi: Groom India Salon and Spa, known as Naturals Salon, has appointed Sanjay Enishetty as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Enishetty is a professional with over 18 years of experience in the investments and startup sector.

Enishetty’s career includes a decade in the startup ecosystem and venture capital industry.

Commenting on the appointment, C K Kumaravel, Co-Founder and CMD of Naturals Salons, said, “Enishetty brings over 18 years of experience in venture capital investments, startups, and innovation. Having known him for the past 7 to 8 years, I have witnessed his ability to turn potential into success. His innovative mindset and strategic approach are precisely what we need to evolve and thrive. Though his background isn't in traditional retail, his extensive experience and fresh ideas make him the perfect leader to take Naturals Salos forward. With over 6 million loyal customers, we have built a remarkable network of women entrepreneurs. However, we recognize that the future lies in Beauty-Tech. AI and other tools will revolutionize the beauty space, making it more exciting and attractive. I look forward to a new chapter of growth, innovation, and achievement under Sanjay's leadership.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, CEO, Enishetty stated, “I am thrilled to join the Naturals team. Naturals has an excellent business model and a talented management team. As we embark on a new phase of transformation, I believe my broad experience in strategy, brand development, and innovation will serve us well. I understand what it takes to conceive, launch, and manage a company during a shift in business vision. We are uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in the industry, and I am excited to drive this change. My key responsibility areas (KRAs) will focus on expanding the business globally, introducing tech and innovative solutions in the beauty segment, and launching new initiatives that will enhance our brand and drive growth.”

Prior to joining Natural’s, Enishetty was a founder at 99SA Ventures, an early stage SaaS focus operator model fund plus venture studio and also had an advisory position at T-Hub. His role here included setting up the funding ecosystem by building an Angel network.

Prior to this was the MD and CEO at 50K Ventures, an angel fund that invested in early stage startups. Exited with 5 portfolio startups in 2021. He will be based in Chennai and will report to the Board.