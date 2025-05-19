NAOS India appoints Sanjay Sahu as Area Managing Director for South Asia

New Delhi: NAOS India has promoted Sanjay Sahu to the position of Area Managing Director, NAOS India (Bioderma). In this expanded role, he will oversee operations not only in India but also across South Asian markets including Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Sahu has been with the company for the past four years, during which time he has contributed to the growth and development of Bioderma in the Indian market. He brought over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, P&L management, and digital transformation. Prior to joining NAOS, he held leadership roles at Abbott, focusing on marketing in the dermatology sector. He is a pharmacist by training.

In his new role, Sahu will focus on expanding Bioderma’s presence in the region, improving access to the brand, and strengthening both its doctor-led and digital-first engagement models.

Speaking about his appointment, Sanjay Sahu said, "I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for NAOS and Bioderma in India. With our commitment to ecobiology and innovation, we are poised to transform skincare solutions for our consumers while advancing accessibility and digital engagement. I look forward to working with our extraordinary teams to drive sustainable growth and further strengthen our leadership in the market."

NAOS stated that this appointment reflects its aim to grow in South Asia and increase its investment in marketing, digital platforms, and distribution channels.