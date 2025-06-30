Sterlite Electric appoints Namrata Mehra to lead Brand, Marketing across group companies

New Delhi: Sterlite Electric, along with its associated companies Resonia and Serentica Renewables, has appointed Namrata Mehra as the Head of Brand, Marketing and Communication Strategy for all three businesses.

In this role, Mehra will be responsible for brand positioning, marketing and communications across the three companies. Her remit includes media relations, internal communications, and digital strategy. She will work with stakeholders across the group to align business goals with communication strategies and develop unified narratives.

Mehra has nearly 25 years of experience in corporate communications, design, project execution, sustainability, ESG, integrated marketing, customer engagement, and brand strategy. Prior to this, she held a senior role at Godrej Properties Limited. Her professional background spans multiple sectors.

Commenting on the appointment, Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO and Group Chief of Marketing and Communications at Sterlite Group, said, “We are happy to have Namrata on board to lead our Brand, Marketing and Communications functions. We aim to leverage her diverse expertise to enhance our overall corporate reputation.”

Speaking on her new role, Mehra said, “I am delighted to be part of the Group, known for its commitment to shape India's power infrastructure. I am looking forward to leading efforts towards creating a differentiated positioning as well as harnessing strategic communications and performance marketing for all our businesses.”

Mehra holds a master’s degree in Marketing and Strategy from the Indian School of Business (ISB).