Namrata Aswani Setty joins MiQ as Director of Marketing and PR

Mumbai: Namrata Aswani Setty has taken on a new role as Director of Marketing and Public Relations at MiQ, a programmatic media partner. According to her LinkedIn update, she started the position in July 2025 and is based in Mumbai.

Setty brings over 17 years of experience across public relations, corporate communications and influencer marketing. Prior to joining MiQ, she spent a year working independently as a PR and influencer marketing consultant, where she collaborated with brands on media strategy and outreach campaigns.

Between January 2022 and July 2024, she was Director of Public Relations at Gozoop Group, an integrated marketing agency. Her previous roles include a short stint as Senior Partner at Ogilvy PR & Influence, and five years at ITW Playworx, where she served as Business Head – PR.

Earlier in her career, Setty worked with Dentsu Aegis Network’s psLIVE division in various PR leadership roles and spent six years at Perfect Relations in Mumbai as an Image Manager.