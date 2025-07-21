Nagessh Pannaswami launches book From Commodity to Brand with Nitesh Tiwari

New Delhi: Advertising professional and Curry Nation founder Nagessh Pannaswami has launched his latest book From Commodity to Brand at Title Waves Bookstore in Mumbai. The event was attended by filmmaker, screenwriter and former advertising executive Nitesh Tiwari, who unveiled the book and spoke in support of Pannaswami’s work.

Drawing from his experience working with brands in the commodity sector, Pannaswami presents case-based insights into how branding strategies can help differentiate businesses that typically struggle with visibility and consumer recall. The book is positioned as a resource for owner-managed businesses operating in highly cluttered and competitive categories.

Speaking at the launch, Pannaswami said, “Curry Nation was born with a strong resolve to help India’s owner-managed businesses to thrive and take centre stage and that's exactly what the book spotlights. It’s the recipe for brands in a cluttered segment to shine and become unforgettable with well-thought out, creative branding strategies. Without giving away too much from the book, I look forward to hearing the readers’ take on it.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari added, “I’m elated to be part of this joyous occasion today and encourage my dear friend - Nagessh. Having worked with him previously, I’m well aware of his genius capabilities and resonate with his vision to revolutionise a sector which is largely overlooked especially from the lens of branding. This book is here to make an impact, brew conversations and get your mind ticking about the colossal potential of branding.”

From Commodity to Brand is currently available across major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho.