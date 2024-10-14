myTrident becomes official home décor partner for Bigg Boss Season 18

New Delhi: myTrident has partnered with India’s reality show, Bigg Boss Season 18, as the official home décor partner. This collaboration features myTrident's exclusive range of bedding and home textiles, enhancing the décor of the Bigg Boss house. This product integration will be supported by TV commercials and digital activations, ensuring the brand's message of comfort remains a part of the viewing experience.

This marks the first collaboration between Bigg Boss and a home textile brand, allowing myTrident to transform the interiors of the house. The offerings—ranging from bedding to towels—will be prominently displayed and integrated into the daily lives of the contestants.

This association is significant for myTrident as it gains visibility during one of India’s most-watched reality shows. Aligning with Bigg Boss positions myTrident to reach millions of households, especially ahead of the festive season.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Bigg Boss for the first time,” said Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson of myTrident. “As a brand rooted in comfort, this collaboration allows us to highlight how our home décor collection can enhance any space. The Bigg Boss house serves as the perfect setting to showcase what our products can offer, inspiring viewers across India.”

Contestants will use the brand's towels and bedding daily, while audiences will see how these products can change a space's look and feel.

Pavitra KR, Revenue Head, Colors (Viacom18), shared, “Bigg Boss is at the heart of India's entertainment ecosystem, setting trends and creating cultural moments. Its reach across television, digital, and social platforms ensures that partner brands achieve visibility and engagement with diverse consumer groups. We’re excited to welcome myTrident as our first home décor partner, marking a milestone as they bring their textile range to the Bigg Boss house, transforming its interiors and enriching the contestants’ living spaces.”