Myntra’s OOH activations offer a cheeky take on 'Crashes' for EORS sale

New Delhi: Myntra has unveiled a new OOH campaign just ahead of its flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS).

The hoardings, strategically placed in the country, redefine the idea of fashion marketing with a cheeky play on financial and educational jargons.

Blending the drama of the ‘market volatility’ with the excitement of “Price Crashes” during EORS, the activation is as clever as it is captivating.

As customers and onlookers weave through the bustling district, they’re greeted with a visual treat that screams ‘Price Crash!’



To further amplify the “Price Crash” theme, Myntra has also featured another unique activation in line with Crash Courses which is AI-generated.

While a 'Crash Course' typically refers to an intensive learning experience, Myntra's “Price Crash” activation signifies dramatic price reductions, making products more accessible. This play on words highlights the excitement associated with finding incredible deals during EORS.



Myntra is hosting the 21st edition of its End of Reason Sale (EORS) from December 7.