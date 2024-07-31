Myntra launches Beauty Edit of Myntra Rising Stars

Delhi: After the first edition of Myntra Rising Stars (MRS) program for the D2C ecosystem, Myntra has launched the Beauty Edit of Myntra Rising Stars.

The Myntra Rising Stars Beauty Edit aims to take the made-in-India beauty and grooming brands under its wings to accelerate their growth leveraging its scale of Myntra.

This includes customer acquisition with on and off-app visibility and consultative account management. As an equal partner in this journey, Myntra will provide full funnel support focusing on building awareness, driving consideration and conversions. Brands keen on being onboarded to the program can apply by writing to the team at MyntraRisingStars@myntra.com.

Myntra plans to onboard more than 500 D2C beauty brands by the end of the year under the Beauty Edit of the program. The program will be shortlisting them based on objective criteria such as brand size, social media followership, and product uniqueness.

Myntra unveiled that the brands onboarded through the MRS Beauty Edit will have access to a host of growth services, including:



Dedicated Account Management: Account management services to provide inputs and support to the brands to maximise their performance.

Optimised Cost Structures: By participating in the program, brands can access optimised cost structures for various services, optimising the customer acquisition cost and ensuring efficient and cost-effective growth strategies.

Insights and Analytics: Insights to help brands on the latest customer trends and preferences.

Enhanced Visibility: Dedicated touch points across Home and Category pages and enhanced opportunity for visibility across beauty and grooming keywords.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Brands will benefit from Myntra’s cutting-edge customer experience initiatives, including services like speed, best-in-class UI/UX experience, etc.

Speed constructs: Opportunity to participate in Same Day/Next Day M-Express+/Express

Marketing and Storytelling: Opportunity to run campaigns both on and off platform with the liberty to utilise and leverage brand content for smart PLPs (product listing pages), video merchandising, etc.

Collaborative Campaigns: Brands will have the opportunity to collaborate with Myntra on new product launches, social media promotions, and events like the End of Reason Sale (EORS).

Speaking on the launch, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, "Furthering our commitment to nurture digital-first D2C brands and drive innovation in the Beauty and Personal Care ecosystem, we are thrilled to launch the Myntra Rising STARS Beauty Edit with the aim to provide specific beauty and grooming solutions. Given India’s rapidly evolving beauty and personal care landscape, it’s imperative for brands to reach the right audience and have a meaningful association in a focussed manner. Our dedicated efforts in the BPC space and high resonance with informed shoppers, and their appreciation for nuanced offerings will further add value to these brands, helping them scale and reach discerning customers effectively.”