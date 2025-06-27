Mygate promotes CBO Rohit Jindal to Co-founder position

New Delhi: Community management platform Mygate has announced senior leadership role changes, naming Rohit Jindal as Co-founder while continuing in his role as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Pranav Shankar, previously Senior Vice President, Technology, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Advertisment

Jindal joined Mygate in 2017, during its early growth phase, following previous leadership stints at organisations including Practo, HSBC and Citibank. Over the past eight years, he has contributed to the expansion of the company from one city to more than 25,000 communities across over 50 Indian cities. In recent years, he has overseen the development of the Mygate Ad Platform, which positions the company as a channel for advertisers targeting urban households.

Pranav Shankar, an IIT-Bombay alumnus with a background in building technology-led ventures, joined Mygate in 2019. Since then, he has worked on scaling the company’s tech infrastructure and product offerings. These include the visitor approval system, which handles more than 100 crore approvals annually, the payments platform that processes over Rs 4,500 crore in society dues, and initiatives in the smart home devices category.

Commenting on the leadership updates, Abhishek Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of Mygate, said, “In 2016, Vijay, Shreyans, and I set out to solve problems that were unique to urban Indian structures. As we created and scaled up as a category, every day is a testament to the fact that we could not have built it without the support of strong leaders like Rohit and Pranav. They embody the culture & values of Mygate, and are committed to taking us to greater heights in the years to come.”