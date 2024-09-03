Mygate forays into consumer electronics with Mygate Locks

Delhi: Mygate announced its entry into consumer devices with the launch of Mygate Locks, a range of smart door locks that delivers home security with digital convenience.

The Mygate Locks come in three variants—Lock SE, Lock Plus, and Lock Pro—that aims to enable users to go completely keyless and remotely manage access to their home. The products are available to all consumers across India, on its website, app and Amazon.com.

The launch marks the beginning of Mygate’s journey into building physical products. Looking ahead, the company revealed that it plans to develop a comprehensive ecosystem of smart home products.

Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Mygate, stated, “Our vision at Mygate is to push the boundaries of innovation to enhance everyday living continually. We are excited by the expanded scope the consumer devices market offers and are happy that now our offerings would be available to everyone in the country, regardless of whether they are on the Mygate app. We will continue to innovate to make daily life more secure, convenient, and enjoyable.”

Shreyans Daga, Co-founder and CTO, added, “Over eight years, we have proven our ability to innovate and develop reliable solutions for the modern family with our community app. In the consumer devices market, we will do more of the same: think about how our consumers’ lives can be improved, and then develop a smart product that’s advanced and easy to use to fulfill their needs. Mygate Locks is the very beginning of this journey and delivers a smart security solution that is both revolutionary and user-friendly, making it an ideal choice for every home.”