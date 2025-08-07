Muthoottu Mini and Mathrubhumi News recognise Kerala’s self-help groups at Kudumbashree Awards 2025

New Delhi: Muthoottu Mini Financiers, in partnership with Mathrubhumi News, hosted the Kudumbashree Awards 2025 ceremony on August 4 at its corporate office in Kochi, recognising self-help groups (SHGs) from across Kerala working in the areas of women’s empowerment, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

The event was inaugurated by P. Rajeev, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, Government of Kerala, who served as the chief guest. Over 1,200 nominations were received this year, with three finalists and one special jury award recipient selected through a multi-stage evaluation process. Final winners were determined using a combination of expert jury scores and public voting, with the latter generating over 5,000 votes.

Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers, said, “At Muthoottu Mini, we have always believed that true progress begins at the grassroots. The Kudumbashree Awards reflect our continued commitment to uplift communities and honour those who lead with purpose. We are proud to celebrate the extraordinary spirit of these women-led self-help groups who are reshaping the future of Kerala.”

P.E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoottu Mini Financiers, added, “At Muthoottu Mini, we view grassroots empowerment as essential to building a resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem. Initiatives like the Kudumbashree Awards align with our long-term vision of strengthening community-led development. By recognising and supporting these Self-Help Groups, we are not only celebrating impact but also nurturing future contributors to India’s social and economic fabric.”

Senior dignitaries present included Dr K. Vasuki IAS, Secretary, Labour Department, Government of Kerala; Rajeev Devaraj, Executive Editor, Mathrubhumi News; Roy M Mathew, Group Chairman; Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, and P.E. Mathai, CEO, Muthoottu Mini Financiers.

The event highlighted the role of self-help collectives in Kerala’s development landscape and reflected a growing institutional interest in supporting grassroots initiatives. Muthoottu Mini’s operational updates, including digital outreach and customer service measures, were also mentioned during the event.