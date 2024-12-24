Muthoot Pappachan Group’s fourth-generation leaders join the board

New Delhi: Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) on Tuesday announced the induction of its fourth-generation leaders into the Board of Directors.

Founded by Ninan Mathai Muthoot in 1887, the Group has consistently evolved to meet the needs of its customers while staying true to its founding values, MPG said in a press statement.

The proposal for this leadership expansion has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and subsequently by the Boards of the respective companies.

Tina George Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot John, and Suzannah Muthoot—have joined as Executive Directors in Muthoot Capital Services, Muthoot MicroFin, and Muthoot Housing Finance, respectively.

Ritu George Muthoot and Susan John Muthoot have joined Muthoot Capital Services as Non-Executive Directors.

Hannah Muthoot will join as Director of the Muthoot International Sports School. The school in partnership with Brooke House College, UK, combines world-class academics with elite training in Football, Badminton, and Volleyball, offering state-of-the-art facilities and a Cambridge curriculum to shape future sports stars.

“All are set to infuse fresh ideas and energy into MPG’s growth journey. As members of the fourth generation of the Muthoot Pappachan family, they have been rigorously prepared through a structured induction program that began in their early years. This hands-on experience started at entry-level positions within various entities of the Group and progressed through mid-management roles. Over the years, they have gained extensive practical experience and a deep understanding of the Group’s values and operations, making them well-equipped to lead alongside the current generation of directors,” the statement said.

The leadership team will focus on enhancing the Group’s nationwide presence and delivering customer-centric products across key verticals, including Muthoot FinCorp (the flagship company), Muthoot Capital Services, Muthoot MicroFin, Muthoot Housing Finance, and other Group entities.

The Group’s expansion into diverse sectors, including Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Precious Metals, and Alternate Energy, positions it to continue leading in various industries, driving value through both traditional and digital solutions.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot Pappachan Group and Muthoot FinCorp, said, “We are excited to welcome the fourth generation of leaders to the Board. Over the past decade, they have gained invaluable experience working outside the organization and later began their journey within MPG at foundational roles. This approach has provided them with a well-rounded understanding of our operations and values. Their integration with the existing leadership is a defining moment in MPG’s history. I am confident that their innovative ideas and fresh energy, combined with their respect for our legacy, will steer the Group toward even greater achievements.”

Thomas George Muthoot, Director of Muthoot Pappachan Group, added, “The next-gen leaders’ extensive and structured induction into the business has given them the skills and insight needed to navigate today’s dynamic market. Their new-age outlook and commitment, paired with the experience of our current leadership, will ensure that MPG continues to adapt, thrive, and innovate in an ever-evolving landscape.”

Thomas Muthoot, Director of Muthoot Pappachan Group, said, “Our new leaders are poised to drive forward our growth story. Their ability to connect with the new generation of customers and their expertise in modern financial solutions will ensure MPG remains agile, innovative and to be relevant for tomorrow while staying true to our core mission of empowering our customers and communities.”