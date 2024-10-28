Mumbai City FC announces Capital Group as outdoor media partner for ISL 2024-25

New Delhi: Mumbai City FC has welcomed Capital Group as the club’s official Outdoor Media Partner for the upcoming 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

This collaboration seeks to enhance the club's visibility across the city, leveraging Capital Group's network and expertise to ensure that Mumbai City FC's presence resonates with both supporters and the wider community throughout the season.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, commented, "We are excited to partner with Capital Group as we aim to strengthen our connection with the fans and the city of Mumbai. Their extensive reach and expertise in outdoor media will play a crucial role in amplifying our presence and engaging with our supporters in innovative ways. We look forward to a successful season together."

Santosh Smith, Director - Capital World Media, said, "Sports play a significant role in Capital Group’s portfolio, and partnering with Mumbai City FC, a team from a city that serves as one of our prime operating bases in India, is a natural fit for us. We’re excited to amplify the club's visibility across Mumbai through our innovative outdoor branding solutions, connecting fans with the energy and passion of the game throughout the city."