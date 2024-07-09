Mukesh Ghuraiya rejoins Modi Naturals as CMO

Delhi: Mukesh Ghuraiya has rejoined Modi Naturals as the Chief Marketing Officer after a 2 month break. He unveiled this development on his LinkedIn profile.

He was appointed as the company’s CMO in January 2022 and had quit in May 2024.

At Modi Naturals, he was responsible for the end-to-end development and implementation of the marketing and brand strategy of the company. He will also handle the New Product Development section at Modi Naturals.

Ghuraiya has cross-industry expertise having worked across various industries including consumer products, luxury retail, smartphones and media.

In his previous assignment, Ghuraiya worked as a Category Manager with Philips India and also headed the marketing for Rado Watches in India.

In the past, he has also worked at Bloomberg TV India, Network18 and Lava International.

He has done an MBA in Marketing from MICA, Ahmedabad.