Mugafi strengthens leadership team across creative and business verticals

Mumbai: Mugafi, a platform known for its creator-first, AI enabled storytelling ecosystem, announced the onboarding of four prominent industry leaders across key verticals.

The appointments come at a time when the organisation is growing its original content slate and IP development initiatives.

Alok Sharma has joined as the Chief Creative Officer. His career spans over two decades and a range of formats; from print and radio to television, animation, OTT, and films. His past stints at Warner Bros. Discovery and Graphic India saw him helm projects like Astra Force, Baahubali: The Lost Legends, and The Legend of Hanuman. At Mugafi, Sharma will be steering the creative vision for original content, with an emphasis on bold, genre-defying narratives that blur boundaries and build immersive viewer experiences.

Joining as Strategic Business and Content Advisor, Rahul Sarangi brings nearly 20 years of experience in both digital and linear formats. An Emmy-nominated producer, Sarangi has led content and business teams at Hotstar, MX Player, and The Viral Fever, and is known for his insight into scripted, unscripted, and live content. His role at Mugafi will include shaping content strategy and unlocking new growth opportunities across platforms and formats.

In the business and operations vertical, Jenil Parmar has come on board as Business Head. Parmar has previously held leadership positions at GoQuest Media and Golden Pen, with experience in scaling content ecosystems, driving co-production deals, and building IP-focused strategies. At Mugafi, he will be tasked with expanding production capabilities, leading acquisitions, and building strategic partnerships that support the company’s long-term vision.

Raya Choudhury stepped in as Creative Head, bringing with her more than a decade of experience in content development, having led narrative-driven projects at Zee Studios and Kaleidoscope Entertainment. She will help in shaping Mugafi’s original IP slate while mentoring emerging creative talent across formats.

Reflecting on the new leadership additions, Vipul Agrawal, Founder of Mugafi, said “We’re thrilled to welcome Alok, Rahul, Jenil, and Raya to the Mugafi family. Each one of them brings unique strengths and deep industry insight that perfectly align with our mission—to empower creators and bring impactful, transformative stories to the world. This is a landmark moment in Mugafi’s journey, and I’m excited for what lies ahead. We’re also actively expanding our team across departments to meet the creative and operational demands of this new chapter.”