MS Dhoni’s ‘Captain Cool’ trademark bid faces legal challenge

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s attempt to trademark his iconic nickname “Captain Cool” has hit a legal roadblock, as a Delhi-based law firm, KAnalysis Attorneys at Law, has formally opposed the application, citing procedural lapses, lack of evidence, and the generic nature of the term.

The opposition argued that the phrase, long associated with Dhoni’s calm leadership style, is too common in sporting culture to be exclusively owned by one individual.

Dhoni filed the trademark application in June 2023 under Class 41, which covers services related to sports training, coaching, and entertainment. The application was accepted and published by the Kolkata Office of the Trade Marks Registry on June 16, 2025, opening a 120-day window for public objections, set to close in mid-October. If no opposition is upheld, Dhoni could secure exclusive rights to use “Captain Cool” for commercial purposes in sports and entertainment. However, the challenge from KAnalysis threatens to derail this ambition.

The law firm’s opposition hinges on several key arguments. Firstly, they contend that “Captain Cool” is a descriptive, laudatory term used for multiple cricketers, including Sri Lanka’s Arjuna Ranatunga, long before its association with Dhoni. “The phrase is part of the sporting vernacular, akin to nicknames like ‘The Wall’ for Rahul Dravid or ‘God of Cricket’ for Sachin Tendulkar,” the opposition notice stated, as reported by Bar and Bench.

They argue that its generic nature makes it ineligible for trademark protection under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, as it lacks inherent distinctiveness.

Secondly, the firm has raised concerns about procedural irregularities. Dhoni’s application was initially filed on a “proposed to be used” basis but was later amended to claim use since 2008, without supporting evidence such as advertisements, invoices, or affidavits. “This is a deliberate and mala fide attempt to circumvent objections raised during multiple hearings,” the notice alleged.

Additionally, the opposition claims the Trade Marks Registry overlooked an unresolved conflict with a prior trademark registered by Prabha Skill Sports (OPC), failing to issue mandatory rectification notices. This, they argue, suggests preferential treatment due to Dhoni’s celebrity status.

The opposition also challenged Dhoni’s claim of “acquired distinctiveness,” asserting that no substantial proof has been provided to show widespread commercial use or recognition of “Captain Cool” in sports training or entertainment services. “Popularity alone does not satisfy the legal threshold,” the notice emphasised, pointing to the absence of documentation like brand promotion or user data.

Dhoni’s legal team, represented by Advocate Mansi Aggarwal of Vidhi Samhita Advocates, had previously overcome an objection under Section 11(1) of the Trade Marks Act by arguing that “Captain Cool” has acquired a distinct secondary meaning tied to Dhoni’s public persona.

The Senior Examiner of Trade Marks accepted this, noting that the phrase is “closely and uniquely associated” with the former captain, particularly in cricket and entertainment contexts. Dhoni also filed a rectification petition against Prabha Skill Sports, alleging the company sought to exploit his brand, which paved the way for the application’s acceptance.

The case also raises broader questions about the commercialisation of fan-given monikers, with critics warning that granting such trademarks could lead to absurd precedents, potentially allowing figures like Sachin Tendulkar to trademark “Master Blaster” or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim “Siuu.”

Dhoni remains a powerful commercial figure with a brand valuation estimated at Rs 799 crore in 2024.

His move to trademark “Captain Cool” aligns with his entrepreneurial ventures, including the lifestyle brand SEVEN, Hotel Mahi Residency in Ranchi, and MS Dhoni Global School in Bengaluru.

The case will now proceed under opposition proceedings as per Section 21 of the Trade Marks Act. If no further objections arise by mid-October and the current challenge is resolved in Dhoni’s favour, he could secure exclusive rights to “Captain Cool.”