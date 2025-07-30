MS Dhoni joins ACKO as investor and brand ambassador

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has partnered with digital insurer ACKO in a dual role as investor and brand ambassador. The former India cricket captain has invested in the company through his family office, Midas Deals.

“As an automobile enthusiast, I’ve often found insurance to be unnecessarily complicated,” said Dhoni. “ACKO brings clarity where there was confusion. Their tech-first, customer-centric approach reflects the way new India wants to engage with insurance. I’m excited to support a brand that’s focused on trust and transformation.”

Commenting on the partnership, Varun Dua, founder of ACKO, said, “Dhoni’s association with ACKO isn’t just a brand collaboration but it is a meeting of mindsets. He mirrors the values that have shaped ACKO’s journey: customer-first thinking, simplicity, and bold innovation.

Dhoni represents everything we stand for, trust, discipline, and the ability to stay calm while reinventing the game. His presence strengthens our resolve to rewrite the playbook for insurance in India.”