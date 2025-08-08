MS Dhoni invests in House of Biryan to support global expansion

New Delhi: Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni has invested in House of Biryan (HOB), a cloud kitchen company founded in 2022 by Mohammed K. Bhol and Chef Mikhail Shahani. The partnership marks Dhoni’s entry into the food-tech space as HOB sets its sights on international markets.

The company is preparing to expand operations to Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, and North America, with a projected network of 120 to 150 kitchens and a revenue outlook of Rs 450–550 crore over the next three years.

Currently operating over 20 outlets across Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai, House of Biryan has developed a tech-enabled, chef-led model around its “Meri Wali Biryani” (Your Biryani Your Way) concept. This format allows customers to personalise their biryani bowls by selecting spice levels, flavours, and ingredients.

Dhoni said,“I’ve always believed in backing teams with strong vision, disciplined execution, and a deep connection to their roots. House of Biryan has brought that vision to life, and I’m happy to be part of their journey as they are ready to take this beloved Indian classic from kitchens to hearts worldwide.”

Commenting on the association, Mohammed Bhol, Co-Founder and CEO, said, “Welcoming MS Dhoni to the HOB family isn’t just about fame, it stands for clarity under pressure and consistency at scale, exactly what we’re building: precision on the plate, every single time. Together, we’re building not just a brand, we’re reshaping how the world sees biryani.”