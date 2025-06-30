MS Dhoni files trademark for ‘Captain Cool’ to strengthen personal brand

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian cricketer and former captain of the national team, has officially filed for a trademark of his widely recognised nickname, ‘Captain Cool.’

The application, lodged with the Indian Patent Office, aims to secure exclusive rights to the title that has become synonymous with Dhoni’s calm and composed demeanor on the cricket field.

Dhoni, 43, earned the moniker during his illustrious career, particularly for his ability to remain unflappable under pressure, leading India to numerous victories, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The nickname has since become a cultural phenomenon, celebrated by fans and media alike.

This year alone, two major advertising campaigns tapped into Dhoni’s iconic ‘Captain Cool’ persona. In Star Sports’ ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, he was portrayed as a ‘Captain Not So Cool,’ highlighting the high-stakes intensity of the tournament. Meanwhile, Reckitt’s Dettol Icy Cool leveraged his calm image to promote its refreshing product line.

Sources close to Dhoni’s management revealed that the trademark application is part of a broader strategy to protect his brand identity as he transitions into post-cricket ventures.

“MS Dhoni is not just a cricketer; he’s a global icon. ‘Captain Cool’ reflects his legacy, and securing its trademark ensures it remains tied to his authentic image,” said a spokesperson for Dhoni’s team.

The trademark, if approved, would cover its use in various commercial avenues, including merchandise, endorsements, and potential media projects.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, continues to captivate fans as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where his leadership has led the franchise to five titles.

The Indian Patent Office is expected to review the application over the coming months, with a decision likely by early 2026. If successful, Dhoni would join a select group of athletes, like Usain Bolt with ‘Lightning Bolt,’ who have trademarked their nicknames.

As Dhoni continues to build his legacy off the field, through ventures like his production company, sports academy, and endorsements, the ‘Captain Cool’ trademark could become a cornerstone of his brand. For now, fans await the next chapter of their beloved leader’s journey, both on and off the pitch.