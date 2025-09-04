MRSI to spotlight ‘The Power of And’ at 33rd Annual Market Research Seminar

New Delhi: The Market Research Society of India (MRSI) has announced that Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India, will deliver the keynote address at the 33rd Annual Market Research Seminar. Garg’s session, titled Driving Impact Through Data Insights: Harnessing Public-Private Synergies for a Viksit Bharat @ 2047, will focus on the increasing role of data and insights in supporting India’s growth.

The seminar, scheduled for September 11- 12, 2025 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, will feature sessions by Karthik Nagarajan, CEO of Hogarth; Aradhana Lal, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & ESG at Lemon Tree Hotels; and Aditya Kasyap, Head, Fabricare at Unilever. Discussions will centre on the seminar’s theme, The Power of And.

A session titled Harnessing Multiplicities: Navigating Many Indias will present perspectives from K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator; Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer, and TV, FTA and Music Programming, Zee Entertainment Enterprises; and Dr. Ashish Bajaj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health. Another panel, Joys and Dilemmas of Insight in the Age of Technology, will include industry leaders such as HUL’s Vice President, Consumer Insight, Oslando Desouza; Nestlé India’s Director & Executive Vice President, Strategy, Marketing and Communication, Chandan Mukherji; Bharti Airtel’s Head, Consumer Insights and Intelligence, Subhranshu Rout; Kantar’s Executive Managing Director, South Asia, Insights Division, Deepender Rana; Purple Audacity’s Chairwoman, Sharmila Das; Toluna India’s Managing Director, Dixit Chanana; and Smytten’s Co-founder, Siddhartha Nangia.

The seminar received over 100 submissions for original research papers, with 22 shortlisted across four synopsis topics aligned with the theme The Power of And. These topics include Method to the Madness, examining new methodologies and data collection methods; Innovation at the Edges, highlighting product, service, or user experience innovations; Technology as an Intersection, exploring collaboration between technology and human insight; and The Human Mosaic, focusing on equipping multi-generational leaders for the future.

Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth and Partnerships Officer, TAM Media Research and President of MRSI, said, “Each year, MRSI’s Seminar has showcased the power of our research and insights sector in new ways. The platform has paved the way for new practices, shaping the future of research, business strategy, and consumer understanding nationwide. There is no doubt that our people have been powering growth for brands across industries even in the most challenging times, and we look forward to the original papers this year on a topic that is powerful and highly relevant.”

Rituparna Dasgupta, Executive Vice President, Network Research and Consumer Insights, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Chairperson of the seminar, said, “The MRSI Annual Seminar has firmly established itself as the cornerstone of India’s research and insights industry, and this year’s theme The Power of And is shaping the realities of today’s world. We are confident that through this year’s theme, our industry continues to drive innovation, and push the boundaries of thinking.”

Roosevelt Dsouza, APAC Head of Customer Success, NielsenIQ India, and Committee Co-chair, added, “MRSI’s seminar has become a benchmark for excellence in research, fostering collaboration, inspiring the next generation of professionals, and showcasing India’s capabilities on a national and global stage. It plays a pivotal role in steering business growth, driving meaningful insights, and catalysing innovation across sectors, making it a vital hub for the insights community.”

The seminar is supported by Lead Partner SmyttenPulse AI, Associate Partners Toluna and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Premium Session Partners Kantar, Nestlé, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.