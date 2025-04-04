Motorola onboards Gagandeep Bedi as Head of Marketing- Motorola Mobility India

New Delhi: Motorola Mobility India has announced the appointment of Gagandeep Bedi as the Head of Marketing for Motorola India.

In this role, Bedi will report directly to Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, Motorola Asia Pacific and lead the brand’s marketing strategies across the Indian market.

Bedi has 17+ years of industry experience. He has launched and scaled brands, crafted integrated marketing strategies, and driven business growth through go-to-market strategies along with product and campaign rollouts across technology, telecommunications, retail, and other sectors.

He has previously held roles at Infinix and Tecno Mobile (Transsion Holdings), Beetel, Reliance Jio, Bharti Retail, Samsung and more.

Ranjan said, “As we continue to expand our presence in India, I am excited to welcome Bedi to the team. India is a key growth market for us in Asia Pacific and we are committed to grow aspiration and desire for our brand in the market. With Bedi’s deep expertise in brand strategy, go-to-market strategies, and brand transformation, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in propelling our brand to new heights.”

Bedi said, "I am thrilled to join Motorola at such an exciting time in its growth journey. Motorola is an iconic brand with a strong legacy of innovation, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen its market presence in India. With a rapidly evolving consumer landscape, I am eager to drive impactful marketing strategies, enhance brand engagement, and contribute to the brand’s continued success in the country.”