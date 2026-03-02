New Delhi: Motorola has appointed Ipshita Chowdhury as Marketing Head for India, while Gagandeep Bedi has been elevated to the role of Lead, Asia Pacific Marketing Strategy and Operations.

In her new role, Chowdhury will oversee the company’s marketing strategy and integrated initiatives in India. She succeeds Bedi, who will now work on regional marketing strategy and operations across Asia Pacific markets. Both executives will report to Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing for Asia Pacific at Motorola.

Chowdhury has more than two decades of experience in marketing leadership across sectors including telecommunications, automobiles and FMCG. During her career, she has held roles at companies such as Nokia, Microsoft, Philips Lighting and Valvoline Cummins, where she worked on brand development, category strategy and marketing campaigns.

Bedi, who previously led marketing for Motorola in India, will now work with the Asia Pacific leadership team and country marketing heads to support regional strategy and operations.

Commenting on the development, Shivam Ranjan said, “India remains a critical growth market for us. Gagandeep has played a significant role in strengthening our brand foundation and driving consistent momentum. His expanded regional mandate will help us build stronger strategic cohesion across Asia Pacific markets. Ipshita brings a sharp consumer understanding and deep cross category experience, which will be valuable as we continue to scale our brand and deepen engagement in India.”

Chowdhury said, “Motorola is an iconic brand that stands for purposeful innovation and strong technology and design leadership. I am excited to join the team at a time when the brand is witnessing strong growth and momentum in India. I look forward to building meaningful consumer connections and further strengthening Motorola’s growth journey in the ever-evolving market.”

According to the company, Motorola recorded industry growth of 52.4% in the third quarter of FY25 and reported an 8.3% market share in India’s smartphone market.