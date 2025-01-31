Motilal Oswal Group introduces refreshed brand identity

New Delhi: Motilal Oswal Group has introduced a refreshed brand identity, aiming to modernise its image while staying true to its core values of prioritising what matters most for its customers.

Explaining the thought behind the new brand identity, the company shared, “At its heart lies the ‘Arc of Essence,’ which represents the brand’s volition to constantly research and identify pearls of value from the vast ocean of the equity market. The Oxford blue colour of the logo conveys astute professionalism, cherished legacy, timeless consistency, and carefully cultivated expertise, while the modern typeface refreshes its relevance and approachability to the modern and dynamic world.”

The new identity signifies progress while staying rooted in MOFSL’s core philosophy: “Solid Research. Solid Advice.”

Motilal Oswal, Group Managing Director and CEO of MOFSL, said, "Over the past 37 years, we have built a legacy of trust, integrity, and excellence. Our new logo is a design change with a reflection of our journey, where adaptability has always been combined with consistency. While the world around us evolves, our commitment to stay focused on what’s essential for helping clients achieve their financial goals for generations remains unwavering. This logo is a commitment to continue delivering solid research and advice, now with a fresh perspective."

Sandeep Walunj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, added, "Great legacy brands celebrate and embrace change to remain eternally relevant. Our new logo represents warmth, openness and an invitation to evolve together. With this rebranding, we aim to also connect more meaningfully with the new generation of investors who value clarity, innovation, and purpose. Our logo ever-so-clearly reflects our relentless pursuit to uncover undervalued opportunities in the market, providing our customers with the insights and guidance to support them in their financial journey."