Mother-Dairy-launches-cool-OOH-campaign-in-NCR

Mumbai: Mother Dairy launched an OOH campaign showcasing its range of ice creams. The outdoor campaign planned and executed by Ideacafe across key locations of Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida, was strategically planned to cover a range of media formats across the city. A media mix comprising bus queue shelters, duct panels, LED screens, uni-poles, and metro media brought the ice cream range to the fore amongst TG.

The campaign strategy was to target key consumer touchpoints to connect, influence and build the required resonance at high footfall areas frequented by the target audience, around work areas, residential hubs, and market areas and important traffic junctions and arterial routes of the cities, lending high visibility to the campaign.

Nabendu Bhattacharyya

Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder of Ideacafe said, “Mother Dairy has always been a believer in the visual impact that the OOH medium provides as an impulsive category. As evangelists of the medium, we consider it a privilege to partner with brands who use the medium’s strength and its inherent characteristics to create unforgettable campaigns and this opportunity of working with Mother Dairy is no less than an honour for us at Ideacafe.”

Mother Dairy Spokesperson added, “Ice creams are all about excitement, newness, and fun – and that’s exactly what we have captured in our coolest ice cream campaign this summer. Aligned to Mother Dairy’s new identity, this campaign aims to build on a youthful and contemporary brand image, and showcase our innovative flavours like Bubblegum, Pina Colada, Double Trouble, and Choconado – moving beyond the traditional. From design to tonality, everything reflects a modern vibe, promising fresh, flavourful experiences like never before.”