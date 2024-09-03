Morpheus Brandy dons ‘celebration partner’ hat for 93.5 Red FM's South Side Story

New Delhi: Morpheus Brandy, the premium creation from Radico Khaitan, partnered with 93.5 Red FM for the 6th edition of South Side Story, as the ‘Celebration Partner.’ The event was celebrated on August 31st and September 1st.

Talking about the brand and partnership, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said, “Morpheus Brandy, as Radico Khaitan’s first venture into the premium brandy segment, has not only achieved remarkable success but has also set new benchmarks in the industry. While it initially gained popularity in the Southern states, our vision was always to transform Morpheus into a national brand. With its presence now spanning 25 states, that vision has been realized, making Morpheus the first brandy to achieve true nationwide recognition. Our partnership with South Side Story aligns perfectly with this journey, as Morpheus, a brand cherished by South Indian consumers, is an ideal companion to an event that celebrates the vibrant culture and heritage of the region.”

The festival brought together over 10 of names in South Indian music, including Arivu, Khatija Rahman, daughter of A.R. Rahman, Agam the Band, with their fusion rock magic, Sitara Krishnakumar and Sean Roldan. It also included Nithya Mammen and Indian Idol 9 finalist Maalavika Sundar.

The Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna took the audience on a spiritual musical journey, while Job Kurian performed mellow tunes.