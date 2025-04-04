MonksMedia gives voice to speech-impaired children with ‘My First Voice’ interface

New Delhi: Using AI technology, MonksMedia, the global operating brand of S4 Capital plc, and the Centre for Community Initiative (CCI) have launched the ‘My First Voice’ interface.

The interface uses AI to give speech-impaired children the ability to communicate in their own voice by replicating the personalised tone and texture of their sounds.

Ahead of World Autism Day on April 5, Monks and CCI are announcing an ongoing partnership to scale up the My First Voice solution to reach more parents and children across India.

According to 2023 data from the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), 5% of the Indian population is estimated to be on the Autism spectrum, with a significant portion of children starting their lives nonverbal.

Autism Spectrum Disorder represents just one reason children can be non-verbal, with My First Voice also seeking to help nonverbal conditions arising out of cerebral palsy, hearing-impaired mutism and other developmental disorders, representing millions of impacted children throughout India.

As partners of UNDP and UN Volunteers, the Centre for Community Initiative is a not-for-profit disability and advocacy organisation founded to tackle societal issues primarily around speech-impaired and nonverbal children.

Pauzagin Tonsing, Director and Founder, Centre for Community Initiative, explained, “There are many children with disabilities, even in a remote town like ours, but the biggest challenge is diagnosis and acceptance by parents because of so much stigma around them. Only with acceptance are we able to move on to their education and therapy needs. My own son was born with a disability, and with other parents and community, we dreamed of having a place where we could send our children to learn and grow, just like everyone else’s children — that was the birth of CCI.”

Tonsing added, “We struggle with resource mobilisation in terms of special educators, infrastructure, and money, but the community comes together to support the children and their families.”

“When people hear Patrick, they stare and point because he sounds different; he cannot speak like them. I feel embarrassed taking him out too much because I don’t want them to stare at us and talk about us. So we leave quickly,” said Christie, Patrick’s mother.

The AI interface gives children the ability to communicate in a voice that replicates their own tones and sound textures.

The solution trains AI using recordings of nonverbal children, such as the hums, grunts and fragmented vowels, as well as speech samples of their family members to generate the closest version of the child’s own voice.

“An app like this, where he can type and hear the words spoken aloud, is incredibly useful for both him and us. The day he got the app, he was overjoyed and couldn’t wait to show us how it worked. Seeing him that happy made me so glad and grateful,” added Nemzaneng, Tyson Lungousang’s mother.

Monks worked on developing the technology for two years aiming to shorten the time taken to record, synthesise and create a personalised AI voice from three days to less than five minutes.

John Paite, Chief Creative Officer India, MediaMonks, explained, “Creating truly natural AI-generated voices for non-verbal children required a hyper-personalised approach. Unlike conventional speech models, our dataset consisted of unstructured voice data, often unclear, mumbled, or lacking distinct articulation, making the training process significantly more challenging. Standard AI models couldn’t capture these nuances, so we had to rethink conventional training methods. By fine-tuning multiple parameters and finding workarounds for custom accent training, we develop a solution that mirrors each child’s unique vocal identity.”

Monks collected datasets from parents and siblings and refined the approach through iterative learning to counter AI’s tendency to generalise.

Paite added, “This breakthrough will transform how non-verbal children interact with the world. With a voice that feels truly their own, they can express personal needs more naturally, whether communicating in school, asking for help in an emergency, or even sharing essential information like their name and address if they are lost. Beyond just speech, this technology fosters independence and a deeper sense of belonging, bridging the gap between them and the world around them.”

“These days, almost every home has a smartphone, which can be the biggest learning opportunity,” added Pausuanlal Guite, Head of School Administration at CCI.

Monks will scale this via an ongoing partnership with CCI to garner more awareness among other global nonprofits to provide further momentum and reach more parents.