Moneycontrol’s Global Wealth Summit to take place on March 7 in Mumbai

New Delhi: Moneycontrol, a financial platform, is hosting the Global Wealth Summit on March 7, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

With the theme ‘Next wave of wealth creation: India’s $10 trillion market-cap opportunity,’ the summit will feature market strategists, global investment professionals, business leaders and policymakers.

Moneycontrol’s Global Wealth Summit is presented by IDFC First Bank, co-powered by PhonePe, and has World Gold Council and Reliance Industries as associate partners.

The list of speakers at the summit includes, Neelkanth Mishra, UIDAI Chief and Member, PM Economic Advisory Council, Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head of Global Research, Axis Capital; Ananth Narayan, Whole-Time Member, SEBI; Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE; David Tait, CEO, World Gold Council; and May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India and Sri Lanka.

Joining them are industry professionals such as Prashant Jain, Founder and CIO, 3P Investment Managers; Anish Shah, Non-Executive Director, Tech Mahindra and MD and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra; GV Ravishankar, MD, PeakXV; Morgan Housel, Author, Director, Markel Group; Mark Coombs, CEO, Ashmore Group; and V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank, among others.

The event will explore market trends, investment strategies, policy framework to accelerate growth, and emerging opportunities across asset classes, with a special focus on equities.

Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol, said, “The Moneycontrol Global Wealth Summit is more than just a conference, it is a premier platform for wealth creation and investment insights. In an era of rapid economic transformation, understanding the complexities of investing has never been more crucial. With the best minds in business, finance, and policymaking sharing the stage, the summit offers unfiltered insights, sharp strategies, and exclusive networking opportunities to help investors navigate and capitalise on the evolving financial landscape."