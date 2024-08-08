Moneycontrol to conduct second edition of 'Startup Conclave 2024' on Aug 9

Delhi: Moneycontrol has announced the second edition of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2024. This event is set for August 9, 2024, at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru. The conclave aims to bring together a group of policymakers, investors, startup founders, industry leaders, and emerging entrepreneurs for an exchange of ideas and insights.

Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2024 is supported by Banking Partner IDFC FIRST Bank –AlwaysYou First, Exclusive Logistics Partner DTDC, VC Partner Peak XV, Workplace Partner, IndiQubeAssociate Partners Games24x7, Share.Market, Adobe, Tally, Reliance India Limited, StatePartner KITS, Luxury Partner Da Milano Italia and Event Technology Partner Townhall.

Themed “PERSIST | RESET | REBUILD,” this year's conclave aims to emphasise the resilience and adaptability of startups in the face of an AI-driven world and evolving regulatory frameworks. The event will delve into the future of India's startup ecosystem, providing insights for the next wave of entrepreneurial success.

Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2024 will host a series of sessions led by Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for IT-BT and Science and Technology; Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa; Ekroop Caur, Secretary to Karnataka Government, Department of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science and Technology; Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health; Sumer Juneja, Headof India and EMEA at SoftBank; Sameer Nigam, Co-Founder and CEO of PhonePe; Sriharsha Majety, Co- Founder of Swiggy; Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman of Sorin Investments; BhavinPandya, Co-Founder znd Co-CEO of Games24x7; Nabendu Das, Chief of Engineering, Tally Solutions; Rishi Das, Co-Founder, IndiQube; Ajay Joseph, Head of Sales Channel and SMB, Digital MediaIndia and SA, Adobe; Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express; Shailesh Lakhani, MD, PeakXVPartners

The event will commence at 10:00 AM on August 9th, 2024, at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, and will be livestreamed for a global audience.