Moneycontrol PRO, Waterfield Advisors and PwC India to host Indian Family Business Awards

Delhi: Moneycontrol PRO and Waterfield Advisors have united along with PwC India as the process partner to host the third edition of the ‘Indian Family Business Awards 2023.’

This year, the awards is segregated into five different segments - Super (under Rs 1,000 crore), Mega (between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 crore), Giga (over Rs 5,000 crore), Best Startup Family Business (under Rs 1,000 crore & 5 years of existence) and Philanthropy Award (Best Family Business).

To qualify for the awards, a family business must have been established in India and should be operational for at least 10 years, while start-ups must have been incorporated at least five years ago. Additionally, the family should hold a majority stake and/or control in the business.

Presented by Moneycontrol PRO, co-created with Waterfield Advisors, process partner PwC India, the Indian Family Business Awards 2023 will feature various categories – Best Family Business, Best Governance, Most Innovative, Disruptive & Transformational Family Business, Best Family Business Led by a Woman, Best Startup Family Business and Philanthropy.

This year too the participation process involves self-nomination. Once nominations are submitted, the process partner to review the applications and determine their suitability under the various award categories and, where necessary, conduct personal interviews or meetings with them. They then submit their report to the Jury panel.

The Jury panel then shortlists the winners post thorough discussions. The esteemed Indian family business award 2023 winners to be honoured and felicitated with a grand on-ground ceremony.

In its third year, the jury for the awards will include Soumya Rajan (Founder and CEO, Waterfield Advisors); Sonu Bhasin (Founder of FAB – Families and Businesses); Gopal Srinivasan (Chairman, TVS Capital Funds Limited); and Gaurav Dalmia (Chairman Dalmia Group Holdings).

Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors, stated, "We conceptualised the Indian Family Business Awards (IFBA) to honour India's family businesses. At Waterfield, as trusted advisors to this illustrious community, we acknowledge their immense contributions to India's economic progress. Over the first two seasons, we have laid the foundations for an event that is now much anticipated. We are excited for a grander third season and encourage family businesses across India to participate."

Falguni Shah, Partner and Leader – Entrepreneurial and Private Business, PwC India stated, “As trusted advisors to family businesses, we are honoured to be the process partners for the India Family Business Awards (IFBA). This prestigious platform allows us to support and celebrate the best in the industry. We eagerly anticipate the journey of evaluating submissions from across the country, uncovering unique strengths, and providing insights that truly make these businesses stand out.”

For Nomination:

https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/indian-family-business-awards