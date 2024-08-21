Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit explores impact of SIPs

Delhi: Moneycontrol has announced the 2024 edition of ‘Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit.’

Taking place on August 21, 2024 in Mumbai, the summit convenes financial experts, industry leaders, and regulators to discuss the rapid growth of India's mutual fund sector.

This year’s theme, ‘How SIPs Are Empowering Bharat,’ highlights the growing impact of SIPs in driving financial inclusion across the nation. The summit also hosts the Mutual Fund Distributor Awards to celebrate the sector's achievements and encourage financial empowerment and inclusion across India.

Amarjeet Singh, Whole Time Member, SEBI will deliver the keynote address, setting the stage with his perspective on regulatory frameworks and their role in shaping the future of mutual funds in India. Other speakers include Viswanathan Anand, Indian Chess Grandmaster; Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management; Swarup Mohanty, VC and CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers, India; Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC India Asset Management; Nimesh Shah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management; Ajit Dayal, Founder and Advisor, Quantum Advisors; Lakshmi Iyer, CEO - Investment and Strategy, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers; Rajeev Thakkar, Chief Investment Officer and Director, PPFAS Mutual Fund; Roshi Jain, Senior Fund Manager, HDFC Asset Management; Dinesh Balachandran, Head of Equity, SBI Mutual Fund, Ashish Gupta, CIO, AXIS Mutual Fund, Suresh Sadagopan, SEBI RIA, MD & Principal Officer, Ladder7 Wealth Planners; Misbah Baxamusa, CEO, NJ Wealth; Sanjay Chawla, CIO – Equity, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund and Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC.

Speakers and panellists discussed strategies for integrating new and first-time investors into the market, emphasising the importance of educating them about the risks and potential returns. Key topics include setting realistic return expectations, navigating investors through volatile markets, and strengthening internal mechanisms to prevent fraud and make asset management companies more robust.

Speaking about the upcoming summit, Puneet Singhvi, CEO – Digital and President – Corporate Strategy, Network18, said, “The Indian mutual fund industry is reaching new heights, and with this platform, we aim to both acknowledge and fuel that progress. As India’s leading finance news platform, Moneycontrol is bringing together the country’s top financial experts to explore the influence of SIPs and the opportunities and challenges they present. We believe this gathering of industry giants will be instrumental in shaping the future of the sector.”

Avinash Kaul, CEO - Network18 (Broadcast) and Managing Director A+E Networks I TV18, added, “The growing Indian mutual fund industry holds immense potential, and to fully realise it, we need timely discussions and collaborations. At Network18, we are committed to driving the industry forward through meaningful conversations. The Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit is more than just a platform for knowledge sharing; it’s a catalyst for transformative dialogue, bringing together the brightest minds in finance to explore the future of mutual fund investments in India.