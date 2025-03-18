Moneycontrol hosts Global Wealth Summit

New Delhi: Moneycontrol hosted its Global Wealth Summit 2025 on March 7 in Mumbai. The summit was centred around the theme ‘Next Wave Of Wealth Creation: India’s $10 Trillion Market-Cap Opportunity.’

The platform featured global investors, business leaders, strategists, and policymakers who discussed India’s emerging market trends and investment opportunities.

The discussions focused on economic growth, policy shifts, and strategies for long-term wealth creation.

Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol, said that demat accounts surged from 22 million in 2014 to 185 million today, while India’s IPO activity led globally, raising $19.2 billion last year - more than double that of China. He added, "A decade ago, India was the world’s 10th largest economy. Today, we are the 5th and on track to becoming the 3rd. Our equity markets have quadrupled in size, and financial participation is deepening, with nearly half of mutual fund assets coming from beyond India’s top cities."

Howard Marks, Co-Chairman and Co-Founder, Oaktree Capital Management, said, "For over a decade, investors got used to near-zero interest rates, but that was the exception, not the rule. A healthy economy doesn’t need ultra-low rates or extreme hikes - it needs balance. Investors should prepare for moderate rates instead of waiting for past anomalies.”

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, outlined the next phase of market regulation, governance, the importance of transparency and investor confidence. He said, "Maintaining trust is paramount. SEBI itself must be transparent about conflicts of interest, and we are working on a framework to ensure greater disclosure."

"As per IMF estimates, emerging markets are expected to grow at 4.2% in 2025, while India is projected to grow at 6-6.5%. We aspire to accelerate this growth beyond forecasts through Viksit Bharat efforts," he added.

V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank, highlighted financial inclusion and digitalisation as key drivers of India’s economic expansion. “The credit-to-GDP ratio in India is expected to rise significantly, presenting both opportunities and responsibilities for banks in ensuring sustainable growth,” he stated.

The Moneycontrol Global Wealth Summit 2025 was presented by IDFC First Bank, co-powered by PhonePe, with associate partners World Gold Council, SBI Mutual Fund, and Reliance Industries.

Mark Coombs, CEO, Ashmore Group, analysed how Trumponomics is reshaping global capital flows, while David Tait, CEO, World Gold Council, examined the sustainability of gold’s bull run, followed by a session featuring Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group, and Neelkanth Mishra, UIDAI Chief and Member, PM Economic Advisory Council, discussing India’s roadmap to a $10 trillion market cap.

A panel featuring Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE; Ananth Narayan, Whole-Time Member, SEBI; Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww and D P Singh, DMD and Joint CEO, SBI Mutual Fund, provided insights into India’s equity boom, the rise of SIPs and F&Os, and the evolving retail investor mindset.

The summit also featured discussions on cryptocurrencies, REITs, and alternative investments.

Daniel Pink, Author, The Power of Regret, led a conversation on how reflecting on past decisions can lead to smarter financial choices and long-term success.

Morgan Housel, Author, The Psychology of Money and Same as Ever and Director, Markel Group, emphasised that successful investing is more about managing emotions than analysing numbers.

He stressed that endurance matters more than short-term gains and that luck plays a bigger role in investing than most people admit. "Markets are driven by narratives. Tesla, for example, produces a fraction of the cars that Volkswagen does but is valued many times higher—that's the power of a compelling story," Housel stated.

He added, “If you cannot control FOMO, you should give up on investing—it's never going to work. The most successful investors know what they can’t do and stay away from it.”

The summit concluded with an address by Devendra Fadnavis, CM, Maharashtra, outlining the state’s roadmap to becoming India’s first $1 trillion sub-economy by 2030.

"Maharashtra is the only state that has chased the half-trillion path, and by 2030, we will achieve the $1 trillion milestone," he said.

Highlighting grassroots financial inclusion, he added, "We launched the Laadli Bahin Yojana, where women receive Rs 1,500 per month. In Nagpur, a women-led finance society mobilised Rs 30 lakh in small deposits, creating a thriving business model. We are focused on empowering such initiatives."

