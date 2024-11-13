Mondelez India spends Rs 1,603.15 crore on ads and promotions in FY24

New Delhi: During FY24, the confectionery major Mondelez India Foods’ 'advertising promotional expenses' grew 14.8% to Rs 1,603.15 crore in FY2024. The same stood at Rs 1,396.5 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Mondelez India Foods posted a 71.85% increase in profit at Rs 2,020.87 crore in FY24, according to the RoC filing from the beverages major.

The company's sales (revenue from operations) rose 13.3% to Rs 12,746.98 crore in FY24, the filing added.

The total consolidated income of Mondelez India Foods, which owns brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star and Gems, has also climbed 20.7% to Rs 13,782.45 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, as per the financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Mondelez India Foods reported a profit of Rs 1,175.93 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 11,246.93 crore in FY23.

Total expenses of Mondelez India were 11.9% higher at Rs 11,080.72 crore in FY24.

Similarly, its total tax expense rose by 64.1% to Rs 680.86 crore.