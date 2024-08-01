Cadbury Silk Desserts Range's film surprises with brownie inside chocolate

Delhi: Mondelez India has announced the launch of their new dessert range ‘Cadbury Silk Desserts.’

The range has two offerings, ‘Cadbury Silk Dessert Brownie’ and ‘Cadbury Silk Dessert Plum Cake.’

Commenting on the launch, Nitin Saini- Vice-President Marketing at Mondelez India, said, "We’re thrilled to unveil our latest innovation, ‘Cadbury Silk Desserts’ from the house of Mondelez India. Our Global State of Snacking Report 2023 highlights a growing consumer preference for indulgent eat experiences. This novel eat format, which is also a first in chocolates, aligns perfectly with the evolving consumer palates, especially the Dessert lovers. By combining the beloved taste of Cadbury Silk with the satisfaction of a decadent dessert, we aim to make Cadbury Silk Brownie and Plum Cake a household favorite for those seeking an easy ultimate indulgence, wrapped in a bar."

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India, also added, “The idea of the film is to bring out the surprise of a brownie inside a bar of Silk. This is not just a variant but the launch of Silk Desserts, an even more premium offering from Silk. The film is a sweet story of how a guy creates a dessert experience for a girl using nothing but a bar of Silk Brownie. The idea of plating it is intentional as it is special enough to be plated. The film was led by our ECD, Akshay Seth and directed by Aarti Desai from Caffine films.”

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, North and East, Wavemaker India, said, “Our strategy for the Cadbury Silk Dessert launch is to emphasize on the dessert indulgence. Through AI-driven innovations on content platforms like YouTube, unique partnerships with cafes, quick commerce platforms, cinemas, and airports, we are ensuring Cadbury Silk Dessert addresses the dessert cravings wherever they arise.”

This new range will launch with a film featuring a couple savouring the product. The launch will also be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign.