Mondelez India invests in Promethean Energy to support industrial decarbonisation

New Delhi: Mondelez India has invested in Promethean Energy, a homegrown climate-tech company focused on reducing industrial emissions. The move forms part of the company’s broader strategy to support scalable solutions that contribute to a low-carbon economy.

Speaking about the investment, Ophira Bhatia, Vice President, India & Lead, AMEA, Corporate & Government Affairs, Mondelez International, said, “At Mondelez, sustainability is embedded into every aspect of our business strategy, it’s not an isolated priority.

Our investment in Promethean Energy reflects our belief in the power of innovation to accelerate climate action. As we expand our sustainability footprint, we remain focused on measurable progress and long-term impact for both people and planet.”

Ashwin Krishna K P, Head, Energy Efficiency, Promethean Energy, added, “At Promethean, our mission has always been to decarbonize industrial heat at scale. This partnership with Mondelez is a strong validation of our technology and vision. Together, we will accelerate the transition to low-carbon facilities, showing that sustainability and competitiveness can go hand in hand.”

This investment is being made through Sustainable Futures, Mondelez International’s global impact investment platform that backs early-stage ventures driving social and environmental innovation. It builds on earlier partnerships such as the Circulate Capital Ocean Fund and reflects Mondelez’s broader ambition to embed sustainability across its global value chain.