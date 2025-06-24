Molly Jaiswal takes over as Marketing Head, PCDR at Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality

New Delhi: Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality has appointed Molly Jaiswal as Marketing Head, Premium Casual Dining & Restaurants (PCDR). Jaiswal brings over 15 years of experience spanning sectors including e-commerce, hospitality, ed-tech, real estate, retail, and mobility.

Before this role, she served as Deputy Vice President, Marketing at Impresario Handmade Restaurants, where she led brand strategy and campaign development. Her previous positions include Marketing Director at Epic for Kids, as well as marketing roles at Ola and Future Group.

In addition to her corporate career, Jaiswal has written thought-leadership content, such as a LinkedIn article titled “The One Thing That’s Always Worked, No Matter the Industry”, in which she advocates for empathy-driven storytelling. She intends to carry this philosophy forward at Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality.

In her new position, Jaiswal will oversee marketing functions, brand development, and strategic growth across the premium casual dining and restaurant verticals. Her focus includes customer-centric storytelling, digital and data-led campaign innovation, and strengthening brand engagement across platforms.

“I’ve learned that impactful marketing transcends selling, it’s rooted in listening: understanding customers, teams, and the untold nuances of the market,” Jaiswal said. “I look forward to weaving empathy-driven narratives and intentional execution across PCDR brands at Aditya Birla.”