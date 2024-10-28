Mokobara partners with Diljit Dosanjh for his Dil-luminati tour

New Delhi: Mokobara, an Indian D2C luggage brand, has announced its partnership with Diljit Dosanjh for the Dil-luminati tour with the artist now becoming the brand ambassador for the brand.

The partnership will help Mokobara to achieve product placements on centre stage during Diljit’s tour and build positive brand association as well.

Diljit shared, “Big love for Mokobara. While shooting Naina on the set of Crew, we found this really cool way to bring Mokobara into the scene. We were already using their bags while filming, and we absolutely loved their design and colours. We ended up with a music video that looked like magic, and I wanted to bring that same vibe to the Dil-luminati tour. Mokobara’s got crazy energy, and I’m excited to bring it to the stage.”

Sangeet Agrawal, Founder of Mokobara, said, “No one is doing it like Diljit, on a global stage. From electric sets to iconic fashion, he’s got it all, and we absolutely love being a part of that journey. To see our luggage seamlessly integrated into his tour is something the world has never seen before. It’s fresh, exciting, and perfectly captures what Mokobara is all about: movement and magic”.