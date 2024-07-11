Mohit Taneja joins Jindal Stainless as Marketing Head

New Delhi: Mohit Taneja, former group head of brand, digital, and ESG communication at Vedanta, has been appointed head of marketing at Jindal Stainless.

Taneja's career began at Motorola Mobile Devices and includes roles at The Times of India and the adidas Group.

At Adidas India, he managed integrated marketing strategies and oversaw media planning, social/digital marketing, and product launches.

His expertise spans brand strategy, corporate communications, digital marketing, public relations, market research, advertising, and luxury marketing.