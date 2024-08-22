Mohit Ahuja and Ankur Jain launch marcom hub, Magic Network

Delhi: Mohit Ahuja and Ankur Jain have come together to launch Magic Network, an agency conceived as a complete Marcom hub.

Magic Network aims to be a specialised strategic content creation engine as well as to provide marketing and communications consultancy for brands. The agency on the supply side, will provide an open-source creation platform for niche agencies.

Ahuja, Co-founder, Magic Network brings over 24+ years of experience from agencies such as Ogilvy, McCann, DDB Mudra Group, and VML Mirum. Most recently, Ahuja served as President at integrated marketing agency GOZOOP Group, where he spearheaded local and multinational brand communications.

Ahuja said, “Many brands, especially emerging and D2C ones, mistakenly believe that bottom-of-the-funnel (BOFU) performance marketing is the sole path to success. We emphasise the importance of top-of-the-funnel (TOFU) marketing and engaging content throughout the funnel, debunking the myth that BOFU content must be purely transactional.”

Joining Ahuja is Jain, whose 18-year career is marked by over 50 national and international advertising awards from Leo Burnett, FCB, VML Mirum and Ogilvy. Jain, a former Executive Creative Director, is also an actor featured in ads, OTT shows and films.

Jain said, “In a world where audiences are inundated with endless content, it is crucial for ads to resonate deeply. We leverage cultural insights to craft messages that connect with both the heart and mind, whether on traditional media, OTT, or social platforms.”

The company unveiled that the name "Magic" reflects the belief that successful advertising is a blend of logic and creativity. According to both founders, logic forms the foundation, while magic elevates the experience.