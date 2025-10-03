Moe’s Art appoints Shantanu Anam as Creative Director

New Delhi: Moe’s Art, a creative-first communications consultancy, announced the appointment of Shantanu Anam as its Creative Director.

In this new role, Anam will strengthen Moe’s Art’s focus on video-led content, spanning brand films, commercials, and original productions.

Shantanu brings over a decade of experience across OTT content, digital media, theatre, and screenwriting.

He has contributed as a writer, actor, and director across formats for platforms such as All India Bakchod and Arre.

Most recently, he served as Content Head at a leading Jio-backed media company, NEWJ.

Beyond video production, Anam will also strengthen Moe’s Art’s positioning as a brand solutions agency by driving in-house IPs and innovative content formats.

With projects like Happily Never After and The Anti-Agency Show, the focus is on multi-format storytelling, spanning digital-first videos, on-ground activations, and cross-platform content, enabling brands to engage audiences deeply and build stronger communities.

Vishaal Shah, Co-founder, Moe’s Art, shared, "In an increasingly cluttered world where AI often adds to the noise, it has become more important than ever for brands to truly connect with their audiences and stand out meaningfully. Shantanu’s versatility across theatre, digital, and OTT brings a fresh creative edge to what Moe’s Art can offer its clients. With his leadership, we aim to craft storytelling that resonates deeply with both brands and audiences, while setting new benchmarks in branded content and audience engagement."

Anam said, "Storytelling is the heartbeat of meaningful communication. At Moe’s Art, I am excited to build on that belief by pushing creative boundaries to craft original, compelling content. My goal is to create work that builds a genuine connection between brands and their audiences. These are stories that audiences embrace, and brands can be proud of."