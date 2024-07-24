MMC and ISBA partner for contract transparency in marketing landscape

Delhi: Media Marketing Compliance (MMC), a global, independent financial compliance auditor, and ISBA, the association representing brand owners advertising in the UK, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering greater transparency across the marketing supply chain.

MMC aims to leverage its expertise to assist ISBA and its members in navigating issues and the complexities of contract management in today’s marketing landscape.

The partnership will feature a programme of joint events and content accessible to ISBA members as part of their membership benefits. MMC also aims to assist members who need their expertise and thought leadership.

Nick Louisson, Director of Agency Services, ISBA said, “MMC and ISBA have shared priorities to drive greater transparency and accountability in our industry. MMC’s insights have assisted how ISBA supports members, and we look forward to a formal partnership to advance transparency and accountability in agency relationships.”

Stephen Broderick, Senior Director (Global), Media Marketing Compliance continued, “MMC has a well-established relationship with ISBA, having previously advised them on financial transparency and contract templates across the marketing disciplines. This new partnership underscores the growing importance of transparency and the necessity of educating advertisers. We are excited to collaborate with ISBA and the members to help them safeguard their interests.”