Mitsubishi Electric India appoints Atsushi Takase as Managing Director

New Delhi: Mitsubishi Electric India has announced the appointment of Atsushi Takase as the new Managing Director, effective October 1, 2024.

Takase has over 36 years of experience within Mitsubishi Electric. He joined Mitsubishi Electric in 1988 and has held various significant positions throughout his career, including Deputy Managing Director at MEI and Vice-President of the Transportation Systems Division in the USA.

In a press statement, the company said, “His mission is to effectively leverage the integrated operations of MEI to address social issues through its business while aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.”

"I am excited to join Mitsubishi Electric India at a time when the company is poised for significant growth," said Takase. "I look forward to working with our talented team to further strengthen our market presence and continue our mission of 'Changes for the Better' through technology while prioritising sustainability."