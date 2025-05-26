Miraj Cinemas names Bhuvanesh Mendiratta as MD following Amit Sharma’s exit

New Delhi: Miraj Cinemas has announced the appointment of Bhuvanesh Mendiratta as its new Managing Director. He succeeds Amit Sharma, who has stepped down after more than 14 years at the helm to explore other opportunities.

Mendiratta has been associated with Miraj Cinemas for over ten years and most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for shaping the company’s business strategy, overseeing daily operations, and guiding its long-term plans.

With over two decades of experience in the entertainment and hospitality industries, Mendiratta has previously worked in senior roles at PVR and Cinemax. At Miraj, he has overseen several functions, including operations, food and beverage, marketing, programming, and audits. He is a graduate in Hospitality and Administration from the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) and holds an Executive MBA in Hospitality Management.

Commenting on the appointment, Arvind Jain, Group CEO of Miraj Group, said, “Bhuvanesh has been part of our core team for a long time and understands every aspect of the business.”

Reflecting on his new role, Mendiratta said, “It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I’m truly honoured to take on this responsibility. Our focus will remain on strengthening our presence, adding premium formats like IMAX and Neo-M, and creating the best possible experience for moviegoers across India.” He added that the company is also planning to expand in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, with “locally tailored content strategies and sustainable cinema formats.”