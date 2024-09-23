Mirah Hospitality appoints Abheet Singh Bagga as brand and marketing head

Delhi: Mirah Hospitality, the group behind restaurant chains such as Bayroute, Hitchki, Rajdhani, and more, has announced the appointment of Abheet Singh Bagga as their Head of Brand and Marketing.

In his new role, Bagga will lead the brand and marketing strategy for all of Mirah Hospitality's brands across India and Dubai, including Hitchki, Bayroute, The Mezze Company, Rajdhani, and Rajdhani Street.

Jino Joseph - AVP – Human Resource and Operations, expressed enthusiasm about Bagga’s appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Abheet to Mirah Hospitality. His passion for the industry, coupled with his extensive experience, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our brand and marketing efforts. We are confident that Abheet will play a pivotal role in driving our brands to new heights."

Speaking on the new appointment, Bagga said, "I am thrilled to be joining Mirah Hospitality and to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of these iconic brands. I look forward to working with the talented team at Mirah Hospitality to further elevate the dining experiences and brand presence of Bayroute, Hitchki, and Rajdhani."

Prior to joining Mirah Hospitality, Bagga held leadership roles at several organisations, including DEFY Vodka, Greater Than Gin and The Habitat.