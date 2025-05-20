Miraggio raises Rs 55 crore in series a funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures and others

New Delhi: Fashion handbag and accessories brand Miraggio has secured Rs 55 crore (approximately 6.5 million dollar) in a Series A funding round. The round was led by RPSG Capital Ventures and Client Associates Alternate Fund, with additional participation from Prath Ventures.

The company plans to utilise the funds to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its supply chain, and grow its retail presence. A part of the investment will also go toward developing an omnichannel retail ecosystem aimed at Tier 2 and 3 markets. The brand seeks to position itself at the intersection of affordability and premium design, with an eye on tapping into global fashion trends.

Mohit Jain, Founder & CEO, Miraggio, said, “We are thrilled to welcome our new investors on board and truly value their belief in Miraggio's long-term vision.”

RPSG Capital Ventures, which led the round, cited Miraggio’s positioning and strategy as key differentiators.

“We’ve been deeply impressed by the clarity of Mohit's vision and are excited to support him and the team as they lead the charge towards becoming India's go-to destination for fashion-forward accessories,” said Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner, RPSG Capital Ventures.

Shivam Diwan, Executive Director at Client Associates Alternate Fund, added, “ This investment is in line with our mission to support companies that are not just growing, but driving real change and offering something new to the market.”

Piyush Goenka, Managing Partner at Prath Ventures, said, “We see in Miraggio a rare combination of design-led thinking and execution excellence. We are proud to back a brand that is not only scaling rapidly but is also setting new benchmarks for what Indian fashion brands can achieve.”