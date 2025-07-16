Miraggio appoints Inderpreet Singh Gaba as VP, Brand and Marketing

New Delhi: Miraggio has appointed Inderpreet Singh Gaba as Vice President, Brand and Marketing.

In his new role, Gaba will lead the brand and marketing function, focusing on strategic storytelling, communication, and visibility across platforms.

Gaba brings over 14 years of experience across the fashion, retail, and lifestyle sectors, having worked with brands such as Birkenstock, Luxottica (Ray-Ban, Vogue Eyewear), Aditya Birla Retail, and Future Group. His previous work has included building consumer-centric brand narratives, driving engagement through digital channels, and repositioning legacy brands.

Most recently, he was Head of Marketing at Birkenstock India, where he worked on establishing the brand’s presence in the open-footwear segment. His remit included reinforcing the brand’s premium positioning, enhancing retail visibility, expanding digital reach, and developing its community presence while aligning with global brand values.

Commenting on his appointment, Inderpreet Singh Gaba said, “Miraggio is more than a brand, it’s a mindset. A powerful form of self-expression rooted in confidence, individuality, and purpose. I’m excited to join the team and shape a bold, culture-first narrative that positions Miraggio as a leading force in the fashion accessories space. The brand has already built strong equity among new-age consumers, and I look forward to working closely with the team to take this connection to the next level with innovation, culture, and creativity at the core.”

Mohit Jain, Founder & CEO of Miraggio, added, “We’re thrilled to have Inderpreet on board at such a pivotal point in our growth journey. His ability to craft meaningful consumer narratives, paired with his robust experience across iconic lifestyle brands, makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team. With Inderpreet's leadership and knowledge, we're confident he will play a critical role in defining the next chapter and help us achieve strategic growth for our brand.”