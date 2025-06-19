Mihir Wakharkar joins Flipkart as Director, Growth Marketing

New Delhi: Mihir Wakharkar has joined Flipkart as Director, Growth Marketing, as confirmed through his LinkedIn post.

In his message, he shared: “I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined Flipkart as Director - Growth Marketing! Here We Go! I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience to drive impactful growth initiatives and, equally, to the immense learning opportunities this dynamic environment offers.”

Before this role, Wakharkar led D2C and Q-Commerce initiatives at Rebel Foods, focusing on revenue generation and P&L management. He has also held leadership roles in loans partnerships at Bajaj Markets and managed large loan disbursal portfolios at Paisabazaar.

His background includes consulting roles at Positive Integers and Tata Consultancy Services, where he worked across analytics, finance transformation, and process transitions.

He brings over a decade of experience across fintech, marketing, and digital growth.