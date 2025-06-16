Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as MD & Head for India

New Delhi: Meta, on Monday, announced the escalation of Arun Srinivas as the managing director and head for Meta India. Srinivas, before this, was heading the ads business of the tech giant in India. The new role will be effective from July 1, 2025.

As part of his expanded role, Srinivas will focus the organization’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities together to serve partners and clients, while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business.

On the shift in Meta India’s leadership, the company said, “Srinivas will spearhead the India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, advertisers, developers and partners to drive growth for India as a market.”

Srinivas’ new role comes after the recent announcement of Sandhya Devanathan taking the role of Vice President (India and South Asia), Meta, whom he will be reporting to. On his appointment to the new role, Devanathan said, “As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market.

Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and Reels, and Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country. He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India.”

A post-graduate from IIM Kolkata, Srinivas comes with nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles at companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and investment firm WestBridge Capital.

Since joining the company in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in leading Meta’s work with the country’s largest advertisers and agency partners focusing on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, Reels, and Messaging.