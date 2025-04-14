Mercedes-Benz India awards PR mandate to Adfactors PR

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz announced its partnership with Adfactors PR for managing the company’s communications mandate in India. Following a multi-agency evaluation process, Adfactors PR has secured the mandate, effective April 1, 2025.
Under this partnership, Adfactors PR will drive Mercedes-Benz India's integrated communications programme, encompassing the brand's product portfolio, corporate narrative, and corporate citizenship initiatives.
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "Mercedes-Benz’s communication to our discerning customers and multiple stakeholders has reflected the brand’s luxury positioning in the Indian market. Mercedes-Benz is transitioning to an exciting future, and introducing new cars. We are glad to welcome Adfactors PR as our communications partner, to collaborate and contribute to our unique brand and sustainable luxury narrative."
Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Chairman Rajesh Chaturvedi said, "Partnering with Mercedes-Benz India represents a significant milestone for us. Our specialist mobility practice combines deep automotive sector knowledge with cutting-edge communications strategies to enhance brand resonance among discerning luxury consumers. We are committed to amplifying Mercedes-Benz India's leadership position in alignment with India's dynamic luxury market."